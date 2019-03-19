National CineMedia (NCMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

National CineMedia stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.88. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

