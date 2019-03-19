National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) EVP Sells $165,497.50 in Stock

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) EVP Patrick G. Sobers sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $165,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,184.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NBHC opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $41.44.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. National Bank had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBHC. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 123,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 379.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 45,115 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,872,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

