NAGA (NGC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.21 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $56,185.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00001260 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Sistemkoin, IDEX and Bittrex. During the last week, NAGA has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $708.12 or 0.17336465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00059112 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00001239 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,386,126 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.