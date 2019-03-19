Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,953 shares during the period. Myokardia accounts for about 2.0% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $53,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Myokardia by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Myokardia by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Myokardia by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Myokardia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 4,168,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $157,000,736.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $122,184.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,014.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MYOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Myokardia to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Myokardia from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Myokardia from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Myokardia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

MYOK stock opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 2.47. Myokardia Inc has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $67.79.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 201.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

