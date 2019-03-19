Moving Cloud Coin (MCC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $58,144.00

Moving Cloud Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. Moving Cloud Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $58,144.00 worth of Moving Cloud Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moving Cloud Coin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Moving Cloud Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, CoinEgg and BCEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00381811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.01646785 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00227999 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Moving Cloud Coin Profile

Moving Cloud Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Moving Cloud Coin’s official website is www.mcsports.cn/mcblock/en . Moving Cloud Coin’s official Twitter account is @MCC_blockcity

Moving Cloud Coin Coin Trading

Moving Cloud Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BCEX and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moving Cloud Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moving Cloud Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moving Cloud Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

