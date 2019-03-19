Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Stake Lessened by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 137,800 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $37,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 49,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $103.18 and a 12-month high of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.17% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Laurentian reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

In other news, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $1,940,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 79,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $11,152,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

