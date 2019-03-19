Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Holdings in Unilever N.V. (UL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,636 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Unilever worth $33,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Unilever by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Unilever by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

UL stock opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $58.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 63.18%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

