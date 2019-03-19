Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,026 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 3.53% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $63,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 12,585.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

EWU stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

