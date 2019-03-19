Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $40.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $40,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 178,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 128,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,987,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,003,000 after acquiring an additional 171,947 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $131.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

