Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $20.50 Million Position in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 326,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $20,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMX. ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Guggenheim upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Wedbush set a $87.00 price objective on CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

