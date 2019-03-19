Morgan Stanley Sells 12,487 Shares of Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Spirit MTA REIT were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit MTA REIT by 732.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Spirit MTA REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spirit MTA REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Spirit MTA REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Spirit MTA REIT by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMTA opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Spirit MTA REIT has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Spirit MTA REIT Company Profile

Spirit MTA REIT owns investments in a portfolio of primarily single-tenant properties in the United States. It has a portfolio of approximately 901 properties. The company would elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

