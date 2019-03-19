Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$10.00” Price Target for Lumber Liquidators (LL)

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) has been given a $10.00 price target by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.10% from the company’s current price.

LL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of LL stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 1,993,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.59 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 0.51%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 66.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 969,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 9.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 445,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 40,121 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 8.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.