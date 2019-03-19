Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake Lowered by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,774 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 20,810,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,686,000 after purchasing an additional 956,583 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,267,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,353,000 after purchasing an additional 476,018 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,072.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,548,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,572,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Morgan Stanley to a “buy ms” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $675,209.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

