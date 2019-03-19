Morgan Stanley Has $1.42 Million Position in Merus NV (MRUS)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Merus worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Merus by 33.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the third quarter worth $537,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merus in the third quarter worth $2,104,000. Finally, Aquilo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,577,000 after buying an additional 44,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Merus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Merus NV has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $294.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 140.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merus NV will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands.

