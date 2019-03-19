Monte Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 135,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $10,853,108.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 784,863 shares in the company, valued at $62,812,585.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 231,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $18,080,673.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 923,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,108,129.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 709,324 shares of company stock worth $56,162,582 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $219.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

