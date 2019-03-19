Moneta Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (MONETA)

Moneta (CURRENCY:MONETA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Moneta has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Moneta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Moneta has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Moneta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moneta alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.01486102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00018637 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00001423 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00041293 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Moneta Coin Profile

MONETA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2015. Moneta’s official Twitter account is @moneta_io . Moneta’s official website is moneta.io

Moneta Coin Trading

Moneta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moneta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moneta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.