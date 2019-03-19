MML Investors Services LLC Has $24.96 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,950 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 1.22% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $24,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,804,000 after purchasing an additional 104,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,250,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,454,000 after purchasing an additional 95,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,627,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 133,975 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 422,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 54,361 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 420,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

