MML Investors Services LLC Has $16.34 Million Stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,320 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $16,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd alerts:

BMV:SHY opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52 week low of $1,477.38 and a 52 week high of $1,667.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

WARNING: “MML Investors Services LLC Has $16.34 Million Stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/mml-investors-services-llc-has-16-34-million-stake-in-ishares-barclays-1-3-year-treasry-bnd-fd-shy.html.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.