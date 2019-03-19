Mizuho Lowers Worldpay (WP) to Neutral

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Worldpay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Worldpay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.35 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Worldpay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

NYSE WP opened at $108.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Worldpay has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Worldpay had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Worldpay will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Worldpay news, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $5,889,247.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Worldpay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Worldpay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 399.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Worldpay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

