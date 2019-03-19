Miton Group (MGR) Trading 6.4% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Miton Group PLC (LON:MGR) traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 57.89 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 55.31 ($0.72). 327,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 195,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.68).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Miton Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Miton Group in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Miton Group from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 63 ($0.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $90.17 million and a P/E ratio of 14.15.

Miton Group Company Profile (LON:MGR)

Miton Group plc provides fund management services in the United Kingdom. It trades its funds under the MAM, MAM Funds, Midas Capital Partners, and Miton Asset Management fund brand names. The company was formerly known as Midas Capital lc and changed its name to MAM Funds plc in July 2010. Miton Group plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

