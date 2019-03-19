Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) Receives $13.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.15 million, a PE ratio of 88.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.39. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. On average, analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $127,081.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,052.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Debello sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $328,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 591,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,050.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 611,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

