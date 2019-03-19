Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops microRNA biology, oligonucleotide chemistry, drugs and therapies for cancer, pathologic fibrosis, neuro-inflammatory and cardiovascular diseases. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Signal Genetics, is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGEN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,395,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 195,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan.

