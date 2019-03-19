Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 830 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $333,215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 55.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 952,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,746,000 after purchasing an additional 340,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,022,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,854,000 after purchasing an additional 193,126 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3,289.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 189,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 184,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nasdaq by 552.8% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 209,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 177,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $467,046.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $120,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,349 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $96.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Argus assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

