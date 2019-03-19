Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,124 Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORS. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Michael Kors by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 838,085 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 315,106 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Michael Kors by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,522 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Michael Kors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,157 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Michael Kors by 1,870.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Michael Kors by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,943 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

KORS stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Michael Kors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Nomura set a $76.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered Michael Kors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Michael Kors from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-sells-4124-shares-of-michael-kors-holdings-ltd-kors.html.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.