Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,525 Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,006,000 after acquiring an additional 47,328 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $64.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $604.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

