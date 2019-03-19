Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE TD opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.17%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

