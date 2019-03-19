Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,967 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,524 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 15,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.39.

Union Pacific stock opened at $166.24 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $126.37 and a 1 year high of $172.44. The company has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 150,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

