Minerals Technologies (MTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.29. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $80.80.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $447.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.04 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 17,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $870,081.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,391.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,673,000 after acquiring an additional 152,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,654,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,249,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,654,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,742,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,447,000 after acquiring an additional 131,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,613,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,064,000 after acquiring an additional 91,203 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.