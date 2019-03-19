Millendo Therapeutics Inc (MLND) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Millendo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Hoang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

MLND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

MLND stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. Millendo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $175.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,103,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,240,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

