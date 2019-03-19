Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,189 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $87.08 and a 12 month high of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $892.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.76, for a total value of $814,127.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,327,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/microsoft-co-msft-shares-sold-by-rehmann-capital-advisory-group.html.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.