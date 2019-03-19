Microsaic Systems PLC (LON:MSYS) shares dropped 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 249,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 397,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of $5.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79.

WARNING: “Microsaic Systems (MSYS) Trading Down 12%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/microsaic-systems-msys-trading-down-12.html.

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers micro engineered analytical instruments, such as Microsaic 3500 MiD, 4000 MiD, and 4500 MiD MS systems for bench chemists; MiDas, an integrated interface module and software package allowing automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis at lab bench or fume hoods; and Masscape, an open-access software for method development and LC-MS data analysis.

