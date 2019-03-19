Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stake Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,062 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

MU stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 46.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

