Metro Bank (MBNKF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MBNKF. Citigroup downgraded Metro Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Metro Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Metro Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Metro Bank has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $56.18.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

