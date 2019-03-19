MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 997 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF accounts for about 2.6% of MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $364,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

