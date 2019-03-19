MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17,362.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,327,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 20,211,306 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,455,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 46,373.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,932,000 after buying an additional 2,851,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,251,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,986,545,000 after buying an additional 1,457,880 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $256.78 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $259.86. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.11.

In other Intuit news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total transaction of $689,631.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,184.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total value of $228,073.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,259 shares of company stock worth $23,447,484 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

