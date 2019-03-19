Methanex Co. (MEOH) Position Increased by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Methanex makes up about 0.8% of Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 1.42% of Methanex worth $72,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.60). Methanex had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Scotiabank set a $71.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Methanex from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Methanex Co. (MEOH) Position Increased by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/methanex-co-meoh-position-increased-by-her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp.html.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.