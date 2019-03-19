Merus (MRUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRUS. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Merus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $13.00 on Friday. Merus has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $287.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 140.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Merus by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands.

