Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (MACK) Stake Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.27% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 22NW LP bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 105,137 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 554,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 440.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 320,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 261,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (MACK) Stake Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/merrimack-pharmaceuticals-inc-mack-stake-decreased-by-connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd.html.

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on biomarker-defined cancers in the United States. The company's clinical programs include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141, a human tetravalent bispecific antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer with high serum levels of free insulin-like growth factor 1.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.