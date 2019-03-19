MERCK KGAA/S’s (MKKGY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research report report published on Friday, www.briefing.com reports.

OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $22.49 on Friday. MERCK KGAA/S has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $22.76.

Get MERCK KGAA/S alerts:

About MERCK KGAA/S

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK KGAA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK KGAA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.