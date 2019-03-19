Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (AMTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,741. The company has a market cap of $381.93 million and a PE ratio of 10.66. Mercantil Bank has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $259.23.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantil Bank will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercantil Bank news, major shareholder Servicios Financiero Mercantil sold 2,112,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $28,474,087.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $23,418,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $10,018,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $7,494,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and deposit, credit, and wealth management services international clients. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

