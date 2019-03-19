Menta Capital LLC Purchases 3,900 Shares of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)

Menta Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. AtriCure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

