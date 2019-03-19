Meghalaya Partners L.P. Sells 539,500 Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Meghalaya Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 548,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,500 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International makes up about 10.9% of Meghalaya Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meghalaya Partners L.P.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 579.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $36.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Christine Gay acquired 3,700 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $100,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,036 shares in the company, valued at $491,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/meghalaya-partners-l-p-sells-539500-shares-of-mgm-resorts-international-mgm.html.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.