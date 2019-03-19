Megaport Ltd (MP1) Insider Sells A$20,000,000.00 in Stock

Megaport Ltd (ASX:MP1) insider Bevan Slattery sold 5,000,000 shares of Megaport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.00 ($2.84), for a total value of A$20,000,000.00 ($14,184,397.16).

ASX MP1 opened at A$4.05 ($2.87) on Tuesday. Megaport Ltd has a 52 week low of A$3.03 ($2.15) and a 52 week high of A$4.56 ($3.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $482.02 million and a PE ratio of -16.60.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services. It also offers Internet exchange services. Megaport Limited has partnership with the Orixcom to enable enterprises and carriers with direct access to managed service providers and cloud service providers.

