Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medidata Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.64.

Shares of Medidata Solutions stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. Medidata Solutions has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Medidata Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 12,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $938,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Taylor sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $137,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,965.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,357 shares of company stock worth $3,705,792. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Medidata Solutions by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Medidata Solutions by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Medidata Solutions by 1,068.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

