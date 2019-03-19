Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medidata Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.64.
Shares of Medidata Solutions stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. Medidata Solutions has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 12,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $938,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Taylor sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $137,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,965.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,357 shares of company stock worth $3,705,792. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Medidata Solutions by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Medidata Solutions by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Medidata Solutions by 1,068.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter.
Medidata Solutions Company Profile
Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.
