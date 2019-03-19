Marshall Wace LLP Buys 17,759 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 70.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $85,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,118.63.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total transaction of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,314,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total transaction of $2,202,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,742.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $841.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marshall Wace LLP Buys 17,759 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/marshall-wace-llp-buys-17759-shares-of-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.