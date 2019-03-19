Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $134.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Nomura lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

VAC opened at $96.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $141.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

