Margaux Resources (MRL) Trading Up 30%

Margaux Resources Ltd (CVE:MRL) shares were up 30% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 118,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 76,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $3.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

About Margaux Resources (CVE:MRL)

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

