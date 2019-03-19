Marcato Capital Management LP Sells 18,000 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Marcato Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security accounts for approximately 1.9% of Marcato Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marcato Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $93,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

