Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $802.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.95. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.30.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.78. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 62.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 32.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

