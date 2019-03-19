Mallinckrodt (MNK) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mallinckrodt to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mallinckrodt from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Mallinckrodt to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.44.

NYSE MNK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.15. 2,744,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,883. Mallinckrodt has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.31.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 134.63%. The firm had revenue of $834.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,615,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mallinckrodt by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,516,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,916 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mallinckrodt by 525.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 972,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 816,642 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mallinckrodt by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,694,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 805,751 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mallinckrodt by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,925,000 after purchasing an additional 717,251 shares during the period.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

